Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 443,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth $226,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARBE stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.03.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,151.35% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

