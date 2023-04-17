Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.