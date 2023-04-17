Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,730,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 15,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrival by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,888,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 13,966,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrival during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

Arrival Stock Up 3,600.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Arrival has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $159.50.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.