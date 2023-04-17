Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $16.98 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of ARZGY opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

