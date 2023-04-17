Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARZGY. UBS Group downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
ARZGY opened at $10.39 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
