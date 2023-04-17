Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.