Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

