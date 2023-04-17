Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,549 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $96.58 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.90.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.