Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Update

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Aurubis Trading Up 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $46.00 on Monday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

About Aurubis

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.6676 dividend. This is a positive change from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

