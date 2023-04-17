Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

