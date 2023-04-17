Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after acquiring an additional 916,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,440,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
