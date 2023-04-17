Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Banner Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.