Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.23 million. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banner Price Performance
Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.
Banner Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Banner by 831.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
