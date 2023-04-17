Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Insider Transactions at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

