Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Insider Transactions at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

