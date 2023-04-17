Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of BGH stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $15.28.
In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
