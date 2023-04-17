Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

TRV stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.