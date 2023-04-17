Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 157 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

COP stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

