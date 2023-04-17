Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 73 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $200.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.