BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $61.58 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

