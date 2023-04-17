Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.
Bilfinger Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.33.
Bilfinger Company Profile
