BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.91.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

