BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $920.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $868.00 to $920.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.36.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average of $684.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.