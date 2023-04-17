Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,691,616 shares valued at $1,736,488,467. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Blackstone stock opened at $85.32 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

