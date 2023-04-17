Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SQ opened at $64.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,029,683. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

