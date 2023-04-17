Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 362 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Chip Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

