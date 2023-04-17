Blue Chip Partners LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on META. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.55.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $221.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $574.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

