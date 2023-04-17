BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.