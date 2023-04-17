BMO Capital Markets Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $102.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.73.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

