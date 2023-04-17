BMO Capital Markets Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $542.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.91.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $691.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.00.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Read More

