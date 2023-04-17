BMO Capital Markets Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$237.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$204.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.3 %

FNV opened at C$208.67 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$212.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$189.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 27.55 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

