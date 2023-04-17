BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DMB opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.