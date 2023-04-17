Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braskem by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

