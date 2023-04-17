Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of Hold.
Braskem Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Braskem stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
