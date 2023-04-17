Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

