Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target at $10.40

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.26. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

