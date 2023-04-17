Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) PT at $17.25

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRDG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

