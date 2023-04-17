Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $3.17

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

