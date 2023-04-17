Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Price Target at $15.75

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DNB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

