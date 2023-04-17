Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $99.14

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

