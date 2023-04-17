Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Target Price at $68.80

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAF. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

