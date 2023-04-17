Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price at $262.24

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.58 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day moving average is $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

