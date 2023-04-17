Brokerages Set Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target at $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

