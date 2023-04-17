Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Target Price at $60.14

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

SCCO opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 26.26%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

