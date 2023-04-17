Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 788

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 788 ($9.76).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities cut The Sage Group to an “add” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($11.95) to GBX 880 ($10.90) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.60) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at The Sage Group

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 783 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £78,300 ($96,965.94). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 789.20 ($9.77) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.99. The stock has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3,156.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 587.20 ($7.27) and a one year high of GBX 823 ($10.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,200.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

