Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARM opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carisma Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 411,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Carisma Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Carisma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.