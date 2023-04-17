Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CARM opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.73. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $19.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carisma Therapeutics
Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.