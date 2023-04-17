Carnival Co. & (CCL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & (NYSE: CCL):

4/5/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Carnival Co. & was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Carnival Co. & had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Carnival Co. & is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Get Carnival Co & plc alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co & plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co & plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.