Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $46.32 on Friday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

