Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,355 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.36.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $223.91 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

