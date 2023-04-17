Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 333 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

