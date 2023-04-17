Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 188,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.