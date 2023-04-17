Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

