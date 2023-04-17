Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

EQIX stock opened at $688.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $701.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.27. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

