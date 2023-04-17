Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $751.83 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $772.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $735.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $656.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $195,711,296 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

